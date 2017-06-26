版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日

BRIEF-Prima BioMed says clinical studies of IMP321 are progressing well​

June 26 Prima Biomed Ltd

* Operational update

* Says ‍is pleased to advise that clinical studies of IMP321 are progressing well​

* Says ‍final results of 15 patients from safety run-in phase of aipac are expected in q4 of 2017​

* Says ‍data from three cohorts related to the tacti-mel trial​ is expected in h1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
