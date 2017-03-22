版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 18:03 BJT

BRIEF-Prime Now introduces one-hour delivery to Milwaukee

March 22 Amazon.Com Inc:

* Prime Now introduces one-hour delivery to Milwaukee

* Amazon.Com Inc - "customers can now use their voice to shop tens of thousands of items with free two-hour delivery" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

