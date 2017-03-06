版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 00:40 BJT

BRIEF-Primecap Management reports 5.27 pct passive stake in Aecom as of Feb 28, 2017

March 6 Primecap Management Company

* Primecap Management Company reports a 5.27 percent passive stake in Aecom as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
