2017年 3月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Primeline Energy Holdings resolves Zhejiang Gas dispute

March 1 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc :

* Says settlement of dispute with Zhejiang Natural Gas Development Company in relation to gas sales contract for LS36-1

* Under settlement agreement, co will receive approximately RMB 256 million net of VAT

* Settlement does not affect or halt previously announced ongoing arbitration against CNOOC, CCL under petroleum contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
