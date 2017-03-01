版本:
BRIEF-Primeline qtrly volumes about 89 pct

March 1 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc:

* Primeline Q3 results

* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc- total oil and gas revenue recognized for quarter was RMB94 million as compared to RMB86 million previous year

* Qtrly volumes were about 89% higher than 34.06 mmcm in previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
