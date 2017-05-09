版本:
BRIEF-Primerica reports Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.11

May 9 Primerica Inc

* Primerica reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Primerica Inc - Qtrly premiums $227.9 million versus $201.8 million; qtrly total revenues $405.2 million versus $362.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
