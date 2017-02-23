版本:
BRIEF-Primero Mining Corp says Joseph F. Conway will be appointed interim president and CEO

Feb 23 Primero Mining Corp

* Primero Mining Corp says Joseph F. Conway will be appointed interim president and chief executive officer

* Primero Mining Corp says mast will continue to assist company in facilitating a smooth transition in leadership

* Primero Mining says Ernest Mast and co reached mutual decision that Mast will depart Primero to pursue other opportunities effective no later than March 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
