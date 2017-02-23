BRIEF-Primero Mining Corp says Joseph F. Conway will be appointed interim president and CEO

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Primero Mining Corp
* Primero Mining Corp says Joseph F. Conway will be appointed interim president and chief executive officer
* Primero Mining Corp says mast will continue to assist company in facilitating a smooth transition in leadership
* Primero Mining says Ernest Mast and co reached mutual decision that Mast will depart Primero to pursue other opportunities effective no later than March 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.