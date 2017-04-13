BRIEF-Primero Mining to resume operations at San Dimas

April 13 Primero Mining Corp:
* Primero to resume operations at San Dimas
* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at
Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017
* Primero Mining Corp - successfully resolved work stoppage
of unionized employees that began on february 15, 2017
* Primero Mining Corp - has a new collective bargaining
agreement with national union of mine, metal, steel and allied
workers of Mexican Republic
* Primero Mining Corp - agreement provides a formal
structure for regulating all aspects of relationship between
company and its unionized employees
* Primero Mining Corp says company will continue to explore
opportunities to make further reductions to workforce
* Primero Mining Corp - new CBA includes adjustments to base
salaries and short-term production bonuses to benefit of both
primero and all unionized employees
* Primero Mining - unionized employees will receive an
increase in their base salaries of 7.5 pct in Mexican pesos
* Primero Mining Corp - does not expect to see reduction in
individual worker compensation
* Primero Mining Corp - workers could see increases to
individual pay provided that plans are achieved or exceeded and
company performance improves
