BRIEF-Primo Water Corp says resolution of contingent liabilities

April 7 Primo Water Corp
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent
liabilities
* Primo Water Corp - resolution of outstanding contingencies
associated with its previous acquisition of omnifrio
single-serve beverage business
* Primo Water - reached resolution on Omnifrio deferred
payment liability, which will result in operating income of $1.2
million, a cash payment of $0.7 million
* Primo Water Corp - resolution of outstanding contingencies
of arbitrations involving two former regional operators in its
exchange business
* Resolution will also result in sale of certain assets
related to flavorstation discontinued operations
* Primo Water Corp- net impact to Q1 results for both
matters is a non-recurring charge of $2.6 million
* The resolution with the two former regional operators in
exchange business will result in a charge of $3.8 million
