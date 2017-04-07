版本:
BRIEF-Primo Water Corp says resolution of contingent liabilities

April 7 Primo Water Corp

* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities

* Primo Water Corp - resolution of outstanding contingencies associated with its previous acquisition of omnifrio single-serve beverage business

* Primo Water - reached resolution on Omnifrio deferred payment liability, which will result in operating income of $1.2 million, a cash payment of $0.7 million

* Primo Water Corp - resolution of outstanding contingencies of arbitrations involving two former regional operators in its exchange business

* Resolution will also result in sale of certain assets related to flavorstation discontinued operations

* Primo Water Corp- net impact to Q1 results for both matters is a non-recurring charge of $2.6 million

* The resolution with the two former regional operators in exchange business will result in a charge of $3.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
