BRIEF-Primo Water reports Q1 adjusted loss $0.05/shr from continuing operations

No more quiet chats? Australia becomes new frontier for shareholder disruption
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
May 9 Primo Water Corp
* Primo Water announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $60.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million to $14.3 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $72 million to $75 million
* Primo Water Corp - company now expects its 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to be $53.0 million to $55.0 million
* Q2 revenue view $72.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Airline passengers in the U.S. Southwest this week are learning that searing heat can be as potent as snow and ice when it comes to causing flight disruptions.