BRIEF-Primo Water reports Q1 adjusted loss $0.05/shr from continuing operations

May 9 Primo Water Corp

* Primo Water announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $60.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million to $14.3 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $72 million to $75 million

* Primo Water Corp - company now expects its 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to be $53.0 million to $55.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $72.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
