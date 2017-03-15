BRIEF-Primo Water reports Q4 pro forma earnings of $0.05/shr from continuing operations

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Primo Water Corp
* Primo Water announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results, exceeding guidance
* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.39 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $40.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $62 million to $65 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $280 million to $285 million
* Primo Water Corp - reaffirmed its expectations for 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $52.0 million to $54.0 million
* Primo Water Corp - for Q1 of 2017, company also reaffirmed adjusted ebitda of $8.5 million to $10.0 million.
* Q1 revenue view $63.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $283.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.