BRIEF-Primoris Services acquires Coastal Field Services

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Primoris Services Corp:
* Primoris Services Corporation acquires Coastal Field Services
* Primoris Services Corp - total consideration was approximately $27.5 million paid in cash at closing.
* Primoris Services Corp says Coastal will operate as Primoris Coastal Field Services, part of Primoris' pipeline and underground segment
* Primoris Services Corp - Jeff Bridges, former co-owner and president, will continue to manage day-to-day operations as president of Primoris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.