公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Primoris Services acquires Coastal Field Services

June 20 Primoris Services Corp:

* Primoris Services Corporation acquires Coastal Field Services

* Primoris Services Corp - total consideration was approximately $27.5 million paid in cash at closing.

* Primoris Services Corp says Coastal will operate as Primoris Coastal Field Services, part of Primoris' pipeline and underground segment

* Primoris Services Corp - Jeff Bridges, former co-owner and president, will continue to manage day-to-day operations as president of Primoris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
