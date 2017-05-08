BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Primoris Services Corp
* Primoris Services Corporation announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $561.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $510.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris Services Corp says total backlog of $2.8 billion at march 31, 2017, a 28% increase over 2016 Q1
* Total backlog of $2.8 billion at March 31, 2017, a 28% increase over 2016 Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: