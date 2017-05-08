BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.15

May 8 Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services Corporation announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $561.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $510.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Primoris Services Corp says total backlog of $2.8 billion at march 31, 2017, a 28% increase over 2016 Q1

* Total backlog of $2.8 billion at March 31, 2017, a 28% increase over 2016 Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: