1 天前
BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp reports additional $22 mln authorization on existing industrial and civil award
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 中午11点46分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp reports additional $22 mln authorization on existing industrial and civil award

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp:

* Primoris Services Corporation announces additional $22 million authorization on existing industrial and civil award

* Primoris Services- work will continue to be done by both Primoris Industrial, part of power, industrial and engineering segment, Primoris I&M, part of civil segment

* Primoris Services Corp - ‍additional authorizations added approximately $14 million to PI&E backlog and approximately $8 million to civil backlog during q2​

* Primoris Services Corp - with additional authorization, planned completion of primoris work is now expected to be in q3 of 2017

* Primoris Services Corp - project was awarded by a major petrochemical company for work at their facility in louisiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

