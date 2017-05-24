版本:
BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award

May 24 Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million

* Primoris Services Corp says work is scheduled to commence in q2 of 2017, and completion is expected in Q2 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
