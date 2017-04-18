版本:
2017年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Principal financial Group says as of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403 bln for Principal Global Investors

April 18 Principal Financial Group Inc :

* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing

* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $152.0 billion for principal international and other entities of company Source text - (bit.ly/2okD3sc) Further company coverage:
