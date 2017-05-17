版本:
BRIEF-Principal reports new $250 mln share repurchase authorization

May 17 Principal Financial Group Inc:

* Principal® announces new $250 million share repurchase authorization

* Principal Financial Group Inc - as of march 31, 2017, approximately $100 million remained under company's february 23, 2016 $400 million authorization

* Principal Financial Group - anticipate deploying $800 million to $1.1 billion of capital in 2017

* Principal Financial Group - has approved a new authorization for repurchase of up to $250 million of company's outstanding common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
