BRIEF-Principal reports new $250 mln share repurchase authorization

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Principal Financial Group Inc:
* Principal® announces new $250 million share repurchase authorization
* Principal Financial Group Inc - as of march 31, 2017, approximately $100 million remained under company's february 23, 2016 $400 million authorization
* Principal Financial Group - anticipate deploying $800 million to $1.1 billion of capital in 2017
* Principal Financial Group - has approved a new authorization for repurchase of up to $250 million of company's outstanding common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood