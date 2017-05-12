版本:
BRIEF-Privatebancorp stockholders approve acquisition by CIBC

May 12 Privatebancorp Inc

* Privatebancorp stockholders approve acquisition by cibc

* Privatebancorp Inc - companies are confident that remaining closing conditions will be satisfied in time to close transaction in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
