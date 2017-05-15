BRIEF-Privet Fund Management sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International for $11 per share

May 15 Norsat International Inc
* Privet Fund Management Llc sends revised proposal to
acquire Norsat International Inc for us$11.00 per share
* Privet Fund Management says Privet's proposal is not
subject to diligence or financing conditions
* Privet Fund Management- will provide all of equity capital
necessary for proposal and has received a debt commitment to
finance a portion of consideration
* Privet Fund says if Norsat continues to move forward with
hytera deal, privet has "substantial doubt" that the arrangement
will be approved by shareholders
