BRIEF-Privet Fund Management sends revised proposal to buy Norsat

June 12 Norsat International Inc:

* Privet Fund Management LLC sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International Inc for US$11.50 per share

* Privet Fund Management LLC says given privet's substantial existing ownership, privet is highly confident shareholder approval of proposal will be readily obtained

* Privet Fund Management LLC - revised proposal's consideration is greater than us$11.25 per share in consideration offered by hytera communications

* Privet Fund Management LLC says privet anticipates that required regulatory approvals would not materially impact timing or certainty of transaction

* Privet Fund Management LLC - will provide all equity capital necessary for proposal