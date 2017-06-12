版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 12日 星期一 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Privet Fund Management sends revised proposal to buy Norsat

June 12 Norsat International Inc:

* Privet Fund Management LLC sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International Inc for US$11.50 per share

* Privet Fund Management LLC says given privet's substantial existing ownership, privet is highly confident shareholder approval of proposal will be readily obtained

* Privet Fund Management LLC - revised proposal's consideration is greater than us$11.25 per share in consideration offered by hytera communications

* Privet Fund Management LLC says privet anticipates that required regulatory approvals would not materially impact timing or certainty of transaction

* Privet Fund Management LLC - will provide all equity capital necessary for proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐