公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Privet fund management to vote against arrangement resolution between Norsat International and Hytera Communications

June 19 Norsat International Inc

* Privet fund management llc announces intention to vote against arrangement resolution between norsat international and hytera communications co.

* Privet fund management says its current offer to acquire norsat at us$11.50 per share remains open

* Privet fund management says it will be voting its about 17.6% ownership of norsat against proposed arrangement resolution with hytera communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
