公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Pro-Dex inc says loan, security deal with Summit Financial Resources has been terminated

March 16 Pro-dex Inc

* Pro-Dex Inc - on March 9, loan and security agreement between pro-dex and summit financial resources, terminated in accordance with its terms

* Pro-Dex Inc - in connection with termination of loan agreement, company is authorized to terminate all security interests filed in favor of summit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
