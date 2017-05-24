版本:
BRIEF-Pro Kapital Grupp Qtrly loss per share Euro 0.03

May 24 Pro Kapital Grupp As

* Pro Kapital Grupp as qtrly revenue Euro 3.6 million versus Euro 2.7 million

* Pro Kapital Grupp as qtrly loss per share Euro 0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
