2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Probe Metals increases bought deal equity financing of flow-through shares to $11.9 mln

Feb 23 Probe Metals Inc

* Probe Metals increases bought deal equity financing of flow-through shares to $11.9 million

* Probe Metals Inc - increasing previously announced "bought deal" private placement to $11.9 million from $10 million

* Probe Metals Inc - proceeds from offering will be used to fund Canadian exploration expenses related to probe's projects in Ontario and Québec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
