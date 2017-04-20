版本:
BRIEF-Production Plus Energy to form JV with Schlumberger in Canada and US

April 20 Production Plus Energy Services :

* Entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to create joint ventures in Canada and US

* Will contribute its HEAL system business to JV entities in exchange for cash consideration and future contingent payments

* At closing of transaction, production Plus will hold a 50.1% interest in JV entities and Schlumberger will hold 49.9%

* Board of directors of Production Plus has unanimously approved transaction

* Consideration received for 49.9% interest in HEAL system business will provide co opportunity to effect a special dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
