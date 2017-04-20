BRIEF-Production Plus Energy to form JV with Schlumberger in Canada and US

BRIEF-Google says 'Jamboard' available for purchase in the U.S. from May 23
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
April 20 Production Plus Energy Services :
* Entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to create joint ventures in Canada and US
* Will contribute its HEAL system business to JV entities in exchange for cash consideration and future contingent payments
* At closing of transaction, production Plus will hold a 50.1% interest in JV entities and Schlumberger will hold 49.9%
* Board of directors of Production Plus has unanimously approved transaction
* Consideration received for 49.9% interest in HEAL system business will provide co opportunity to effect a special dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.