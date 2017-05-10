版本:
BRIEF-Profire Energy reports first quarter results

May 10 Profire Energy Inc

* Profire Energy reports financial results for first fiscal quarter fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $7.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
