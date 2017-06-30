FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Profound Medical announces agreement with Royal Philips to acquire Sonalleve MR-HIFU Business
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 下午1点28分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Profound Medical announces agreement with Royal Philips to acquire Sonalleve MR-HIFU Business

2 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Profound Medical Corp:

* Profound Medical -Philips to transfer Sonalleve MR-HIFU assets to profound for upfront consideration of 7.4 million common shares of profound at C$1.10/share

* Profound Medical Corp. Announces definitive agreement with royal philips to expand collaboration and acquire sonalleve MR-HIFU business

* Profound Medical Corp - agreement also includes certain earn-out provisions tied to future revenue levels

* Profound Medical - Philips, profound will also expand their non-exclusive strategic sales relationship to include distribution of Sonalleve MR-HIFU

* Profound Medical Corp - if successful, tact is expected to support Profound's application to fda for approval to market TULSA-PRO(®) in United States

* Profound Medical- TULSA-PRO is ce marked and co is also sponsoring its FDA-registered clinical trial, tact

* Profound Medical Corp - is currently conducting pilot commercial launch of Tulsa-Pro in key european, other ce mark jurisdictions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below