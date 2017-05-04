BRIEF-Progenics Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.23

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Progenics pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results and business update
* Q1 loss per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - company on track to submit NDA in mid-2017 for Azedra
* Progenics pharmaceuticals inc - Q1 revenue totaled $2.3 million, down from $2.5 million in q1 of 2016
* Q1 revenue view $4.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - ended quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $126.3 million, a sequential decrease of $12.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.