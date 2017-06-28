BRIEF-Progress acquires Kinvey for $49 million in cash

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Progress Software Corp:
* Progress acquires Kinvey, the leader in backend as a service (baas) technology
* Progress Software Corp - deal for $49 million in cash. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space