BRIEF-Progress acquires Kinvey for $49 million in cash

June 28 Progress Software Corp:

* Progress acquires Kinvey, the leader in backend as a service (baas) technology

* Progress Software Corp - deal for $49 million in cash. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
