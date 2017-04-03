版本:
BRIEF-Progressive Corp may offer notes, debentures with IPO price of up to $850 mln

April 3 Progressive Corp

* Progressive Corp - may offer notes, debentures or other evidences of senior indebtedness with aggregate initial public offering price of up to $850 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
