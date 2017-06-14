版本:
BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports May 2017 results

June 14 Progressive Corp

* Progressive reports may 2017 results

* Progressive Corp - ‍may net premiums earned $1,953.8 million versus $1,714.6​ million

* May 2017 net premiums written $2,013.2 million versus $1,748.3 million

* Progressive corp - may net income attributable to progressive per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
