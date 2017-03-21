版本:
BRIEF-Progressive Direct Insurance Company to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company

March 21 Progressive Corp -

* Progressive Direct Insurance Company enters into agreement to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company

* Agreements also provide for PD Insurance Agency Pty Ltd, a new company created and partly owned by Hollard

* Parties expect transfer will be effective in Q4 of 2017

* Says Hollard will acquire progressive's portfolio of insurance policies in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
