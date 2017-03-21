BRIEF-Progressive Direct Insurance Company to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Progressive Corp -
* Progressive Direct Insurance Company enters into agreement to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company
* Agreements also provide for PD Insurance Agency Pty Ltd, a new company created and partly owned by Hollard
* Parties expect transfer will be effective in Q4 of 2017
* Says Hollard will acquire progressive's portfolio of insurance policies in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing