公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Progressive says April net premiums written of $2.7 bln

May 17 Progressive Corp:

* Progressive reports April 2017 results

* Says net premiums written for April 2017 $2,704 million versus $2,325.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
