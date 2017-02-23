BRIEF-Prologis announces qtry dividend of $0.44/shr

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 Prologis Inc
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million