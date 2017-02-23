版本:
BRIEF-Prologis announces qtry dividend of $0.44/shr

Feb 23 Prologis Inc

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent

* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
