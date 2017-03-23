版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 00:45 BJT

BRIEF-Prologis says CEO Hamid Moghadam's 2016 total compensation $15.5 mln vs $15 mln in 2015

March 23 Prologis Inc:

* CEO Hamid Moghadam's 2016 total compensation was $15.5 million versus $15 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Thomas Olinger's 2016 total compensation $6 million versus $5.2 million in 2015

* CEO, the Americas, Eugene Reilly's FY 2016 total compensation $6.33 million versus $5.8 million in FY 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2mwvYrL) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐