BRIEF-Prologis says co, affiliates of operating partnership entered into amended senior term loan agreement

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Prologis Inc
* On May 4, co, various affiliates of operating partnership entered into an amended and restated senior term loan agreement - SEC filing
* Operating partnership and various affiliates thereof may obtain loans in various currencies in aggregate amount not to exceed $500 million
* Loan agreement amends and restates existing senior term loan dated June 19, 2014, as amended by first amendment dated January 22, 2015
* Loan agreement is scheduled to mature on May 4, 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2pdCPba) Further company coverage:
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.