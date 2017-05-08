版本:
BRIEF-Prologis says co, affiliates of operating partnership entered into amended senior term loan agreement

May 8 Prologis Inc

* On May 4, co, various affiliates of operating partnership entered into an amended and restated senior term loan agreement - SEC filing

* Operating partnership and various affiliates thereof may obtain loans in various currencies in aggregate amount not to exceed $500 million

* Loan agreement amends and restates existing senior term loan dated June 19, 2014, as amended by first amendment dated January 22, 2015

* Loan agreement is scheduled to mature on May 4, 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2pdCPba) Further company coverage:
