BRIEF-Prometic completes filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application with U.S. FDA

April 5 Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* Prometic completes the filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application ("BLA") with the U.S. FDA

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - "we look forward to launching Plasminogen in USA in Q4 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
