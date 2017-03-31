版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Prometic says net loss for Q4 was $40.1 million

March 31 Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic reports its 2016 fourth quarter and year end highlights and financial results

* Q4 revenue c$4.1 million versus c$14.1 million

* Q4 revenue view c$5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prometic life sciences - net loss for q4 was $40.1 million compared to a net loss of $12.3 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐