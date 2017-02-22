BRIEF-Prometic says PBI-4050 shows encouraging efficacy in IPF study

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Prometic Life Sciences Inc
* Prometic's PBI-4050 continues to demonstrate early evidence of efficacy following completion of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis phase 2 clinical trial
* Prometic life sciences inc - early evidence of efficacy of pbi-4050 as a monotherapy and in combination with one of commercially available drugs confirmed
* Prometic life sciences inc - pbi-4050 continues to be very well tolerated, whether used alone or in combination with nintedanib or pirfenidone
* Prometic life sciences inc - intend to initiate in q2 2017 pivotal phase 2/3 ipf clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.