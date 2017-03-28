版本:
BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences says lead development product is on track for IND submission at end of 2018

March 28 Promis Neurosciences Inc:

* "our lead development product, pmn310, is on track for ind submission at end of 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
