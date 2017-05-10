版本:
BRIEF-Propetro Q1 loss per share $0.43

May 10 Propetro Holding Corp:

* Propetro reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.43

* Q1 revenue $171.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $169.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
