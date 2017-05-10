BRIEF-Propetro Q1 loss per share $0.43

European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
May 10 Propetro Holding Corp:
* Propetro reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.43
* Q1 revenue $171.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $169.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uber wants Sheryl Sandberg to be its next CEO - NY Post, citing source Source : http://nyp.st/2sTVYQA
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring