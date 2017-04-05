版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-ProPhase provides shareholder update

April 5 ProPhase Labs Inc

* ProPhase provides shareholder update

* ProPhase Labs Inc- Company received net proceeds from sale of cold-eeze(®) of approximately $39.3 million after certain deductions

* ProPhase Labs - Anticipates co's cash resources to be further reduced as consequence of required payments of co's retained liabilities, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐