BRIEF-ProQR posts Q4 loss per share EUR 0.38

Feb 28 ProQR Therapeutics Nv

* ProQR announces results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 and provides a business update

* ProQR Therapeutics NV - qtrly loss per share EUR 0.38 per share

* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at December 31, 2016, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 59.2 million, compared to EUR 94.9 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: