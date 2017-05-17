BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45

May 17 Proqr Therapeutics Nv

* ProQR announces results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 loss per share EUR 0.45

* ProQR Therapeutics NV - at March 31, 2017, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 52.1 million, compared to EUR 59.2 million at December 31, 2016

* ProQR Therapeutics NV - top-line results from trial PQ-110-001 are expected to be available in 2018