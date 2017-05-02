版本:
BRIEF-Pros Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.65

May 2 Pros Holdings Inc:

* Pros Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.65

* Q1 total revenue $40.1 million versus $37.9 million

* Sees Q2 2017 total revenue $38.5 million to $39.5 million

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted loss per share of $0.27 to loss of $0.26

* Sees FY 2017 total revenue $162.5 million to $165.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $38.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $40.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $163.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
