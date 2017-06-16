版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 02:04 BJT

BRIEF-Prosight Management LP reports 5.2 pct passive stake in Cidara Therapeutics - SEC filing

June 16 Prosight Management LP :

* Prosight Management LP reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2rEN8RH) Further company coverage:
