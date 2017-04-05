版本:
BRIEF-Prospect Capital announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022

April 5 Prospect Capital Corp

* Prospect Capital announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022

* Prospect Capital Corp - Notes will mature on July 15, 2022

* Prospect Capital Corp - Expects to use net proceeds to repurchase from time to time a portion of 5.375% convertible senior notes due 2017

* Prospect Capital Corp - Also expects to use net proceeds to repurchase from time to time portion of 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
