版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Prospect Capital purchases $64.5 mln of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by LeadingResponse

May 10 Prospect Capital Corp

* Prospect capital purchases $64.5 million of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by leadingresponse

* Prospect capital corp - prospect purchased $64.5 million of first lien senior secured floating rate notes in conjunction with acquisition by icv partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐