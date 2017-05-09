版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Prospect capital reports march 2017 quarterly results

May 9 Prospect Capital Corp:

* Prospect Capital reports March 2017 quarterly results

* NAV per share at quarter end $9.43 versus $9.61 at end of March 31, 2016

* Says for March 2017 quarter, earned net investment income ("NII") of $73.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
