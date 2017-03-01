版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 06:26 BJT

BRIEF-Prospector Resources appoints David D'onofrio as CFO

March 1 Prospector Resources Corp:

* Appointed David D'onofrio as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
